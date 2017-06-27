Macron, Trump to respond jointly in c...

Macron, Trump to respond jointly in case of Syria chemical attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed during a telephone call Tuesday, June 27 on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria , the French presidency said, according to AFP. Their call came a day after Washington said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may be preparing another chemical weapons attack and warned that his regime would pay a "heavy price" if it went ahead with such an assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 9 hr DENG 121,929
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC