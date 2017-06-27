Macron, Trump to respond jointly in case of Syria chemical attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed during a telephone call Tuesday, June 27 on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria , the French presidency said, according to AFP. Their call came a day after Washington said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may be preparing another chemical weapons attack and warned that his regime would pay a "heavy price" if it went ahead with such an assault.

