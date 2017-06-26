Liberman: No plans to attack Syria, but we won't ignore provocation
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman at a meeting of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Knesset, on June 26, 2017. Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman said Monday that Israel has "no intention of launching a military operation" against Syria or rebel groups operating within it even as tensions have spiraled in recent days.
