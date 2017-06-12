Key moments in Russia's campaign, inv...

Key moments in Russia's campaign, involvement in Syrian war

Moscow says it is verifying whether a Russian airstrike in Syria late last month may have killed the leader of the Islamic State group. If confirmed, the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would be a huge military coup for Moscow as a key player in Syria's civil war - in which it has sided with President Bashar Assad's forces - and strengthen its hand in future peace talks.

Chicago, IL

