Key moments in Russia's campaign, involvement in Syrian war
Moscow says it is verifying whether a Russian airstrike in Syria late last month may have killed the leader of the Islamic State group. If confirmed, the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would be a huge military coup for Moscow as a key player in Syria's civil war - in which it has sided with President Bashar Assad's forces - and strengthen its hand in future peace talks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
