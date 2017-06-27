Israel forces hit Syria army after ne...

Israel forces hit Syria army after new stray fire

A picture taken from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shows smoke billowing from the Syrian side of the border. JERUSALEM: Israel hit a Syrian regime position on Wednesday night after stray mortar fire from the war-torn country struck the occupied Golan Heights, in the third such exchange within a week.

