ISIS militants battered Syria's ancient Palmyra, but signs of splendor still stand

The destruction came at the hands of Islamic State during the two recent periods that it controlled the historic ruins and the adjacent modern city - both known as Palmyra, or Tadmur in Arabic - located in the Syrian desert 140 miles northeast of Damascus, the capital. The destruction came at the hands of Islamic State during the two recent periods that it controlled the historic ruins and the adjacent modern city - both known as Palmyra, or Tadmur in Arabic - located in the Syrian desert 140 miles northeast of Damascus, the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.