ISIS leader Baghdadi killed in air strike in Syria: Reports

Damascus [Syria], June 11 : Islamic State of Syria and the Levant leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has allegedly been killed in airstrikes, the Syrian state television reported on Sunday. The reports claimed that Baghdadi was killed in the terrorist group's stronghold in Raqqa.

