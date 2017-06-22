IS blows up Mosul mosque, latest heritage site destroyed

The Islamic State group's destruction of a 12th century mosque and its iconic leaning minaret in the Iraqi city of Mosul is only the latest in a long list of priceless archaeological and other cultural sites that the militants have ravaged. Here's a look at some of the major sites destroyed by IS in Iraq and Syria, and others under their control: Mosul's al-Nuri mosque was built during the Seljuk Empire by Nur Al-Deen Zengi , a ruler from the Turkish Zengid dynasty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.