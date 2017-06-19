IS blows up Mosul mosque, latest heritage site destroyed

In this Monday, June 8, 2009 file photo, residents walk past the crooked minaret called al-Hadba, or "hunchback, in a busy market area in Mosul, Iraq. Iraq's ministry of defense says Islamic State militants destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the adjacent iconic leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures late Wednesday night on June 21, 2017.

