IS blows up Mosul mosque, latest heri...

IS blows up Mosul mosque, latest heritage site destroyed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Monday, June 8, 2009 file photo, residents walk past the crooked minaret called al-Hadba, or "hunchback, in a busy market area in Mosul, Iraq. Iraq's ministry of defense says Islamic State militants destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the adjacent iconic leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures late Wednesday night on June 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC