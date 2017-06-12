Iraqi Army Retakes Key Border Crossing with Syria from Daesh
An Iraqi soldier walks down a street in Mosul's western Al-Shifa district on June 15, 2017, during the ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the city from Islamic State group fighters. Al-Waleed, which together with two other passageways links Iraq and Syria, came under government control on Saturday, Reuters reported.
