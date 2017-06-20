Iran tests the US in southeastern Syria

Saturday Read more: The Long War Journal

Major powers involved in the Syrian Civil War are racing to maximize gains from the crumbling Islamic State in southern and eastern Syria. The continued advancement of pro-Syrian regime forces and Iranian-backed militias toward the US-held Tanf base - as well as the potential advance of both sides toward the Iraqi border area - raise the risk of further clashes that may draw in the US and Russia, though the latter has been unwilling to challenge US strikes against a pro-regime convoy and Syrian warplanes this year.

