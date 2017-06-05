Iran official blames Trump visit for ...

Iran official blames Trump visit for Qatar rift

Read more: The Times of Israel

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of Iran's Foreign Policy and the National Security Committee, speaks to the press after a meeting with the Syrian parliament speaker in Damascus, on August 3, 2016. The head of Iran's influential parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy said the differences between Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the result of US President Donald Trump's recent visit to the region.

Chicago, IL

