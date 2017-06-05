Iran Extends Its Reach in Syria

Iran Extends Its Reach in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Yorker

For the first time since the Syrian civil war began, Iranian-backed militias appear to have secured a road link from the Iranian border all the way to Syria's Mediterranean coast. The new land route will allow the Iranian regime to resupply its allies in Syria by land instead of air, which is both easier and cheaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC