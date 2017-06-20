Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq
U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 17 strikes consisting of 30 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed 25 ISIS oil barrels, four ISIS oil stills, four ISIS wellheads and two ISIS oil trucks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
