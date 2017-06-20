Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS ...

Inherent Resolve Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 17 strikes consisting of 30 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed 25 ISIS oil barrels, four ISIS oil stills, four ISIS wellheads and two ISIS oil trucks.

