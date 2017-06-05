How Filmmakers Captured a Daring Esca...

How Filmmakers Captured a Daring Escape From ISIS Territory

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: National Geographic

The new documentary Hell on Earth from Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested tells the story of normal people caught up in extraordinary events. Go behind the scenes of National Geographic Documentary Films' Hell on Earth with creators Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC