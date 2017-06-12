How a vivid dream led the first Jorda...

How a vivid dream led the first Jordanian to Mount Everest

Back then, Salameh had no expedition experience, little money and couldn't have pointed to Mount Everest on a map. Fast forward to 2017, and he has become the first Arab to achieve the "Explorers Grand Slam", which entails climbing the Seven Summits, including Mount Everest, and reaching the North and South poles.

