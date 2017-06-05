Gwinnett County soldier to be laid to...

Gwinnett County soldier to be laid to rest Monday

23 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Family and friends will say goodbye Monday to the Gwinnett County soldier killed on May 26 while serving a tour of duty in Syria. Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, died in Al-Hasakah, Syria on Friday, May 26 after sustaining injuries during a rollover crash.

Chicago, IL

