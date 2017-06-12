Gunfire on Syria aid convoy wounds one: Red Crescent
At least one person has been wounded after a convoy seeking to deliver aid to a besieged Syrian rebel-held town came under fire, the local Red Crescent said. The incident occurred on Saturday as the convoy attempted to access Harasta in the Eastern Ghouta region outside Damascus, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent said in a statement issued late Saturday.
