Gulf crisis seen widening split in Syria rebellion

FILE PHOTO: Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. FILE PHOTO: Islamist Ahrar al-Sham brigade fighters carry weapons as they demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, November 28, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.