Gripping tales lure war-weary Syrians to Damascus cafe

Ahmad al-Lahham, a Syrian storyteller, reads from his storybook in a Damascus coffeehouse on June 19, 2017. AFP / LOUAI BESHARA Damascus: With a slender sword in one hand and an antique storybook in the other, Ahmad al-Lahham captivates a packed Damascus coffeehouse with tales of ancient kingdoms and brave conquerers.

