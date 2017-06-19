Fighting intensifies in Syrian Golan ...

Fighting intensifies in Syrian Golan Heights

Read more: Al Jazeera

Fighting between Syrian government forces and opposition fighters has intensified in the Quneitra province in the country's south, situated in the roughly 30 percent of the Golan Heights under Syrian control. More than a dozen people were killed, including both pro-government forces and opposition fighters, in the latest uptick in fighting in the countryside of al-Baath city and near the town of Khan Arnab, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

