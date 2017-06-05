Fighting for Syria's Daraa intensifies

This frame grab from video provided on Monday, June 11, 2017, by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows black smoke rising over buildings that were hit by Syrian government forces bombardment, in Daraa city, southern Syria. Syrian opposition activists said Monday that government forces have intensified their bombardment of the contested city of Daraa, which connects Damascus to the Jordanian border.

