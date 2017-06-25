Feature: Syrians in Damascus flock ou...

Feature: Syrians in Damascus flock out to enjoy Eid feast as conflicts abate

Unlike previous years of the Syrian war when the mortar shells and the shelling kept people indoor, the people of Damascus are now flocking outside to celebrate Eid al-Fitr as violence has largely abated. In the Mazzeh neighborhood in western Damascus, children and their parents thronged amusement parks, wearing new clothes and enjoying themselves in the Eid al-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

