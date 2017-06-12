Exclusive - US expands presence in Syrian desert, rebels say
U.S. troops based in Syria's southeastern desert have expanded their footprint, rebels there say, increasing the risk of direct ground confrontation between the Americans and Iran-backed pro-government forces. FILE PHOTO: Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on pick-up trucks mounted with weapons in the Badia, in the southeast Syrian desert, in this handout picture provided by SANA on June 13, 2017, Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC