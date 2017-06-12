Exclusive - US expands presence in Syrian desert, rebels say

U.S. troops based in Syria's southeastern desert have expanded their footprint, rebels there say, increasing the risk of direct ground confrontation between the Americans and Iran-backed pro-government forces. FILE PHOTO: Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on pick-up trucks mounted with weapons in the Badia, in the southeast Syrian desert, in this handout picture provided by SANA on June 13, 2017, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.