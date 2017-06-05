Edmonds CC to celebrate its 50th comm...

Edmonds CC to celebrate its 50th commencement ceremony June 9

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: My Edmonds

Edmonds Community College will celebrate its 50th annual Commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at XFINITY Arena in Everett. "We honor and applaud the hard work, talent, and persistence of our graduates as they begin to realize their unlimited potential," Edmonds CC President Dr. Jean Hernandez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 2 hr Mike 121,929
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC