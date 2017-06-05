Edmonds CC to celebrate its 50th commencement ceremony June 9
Edmonds Community College will celebrate its 50th annual Commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at XFINITY Arena in Everett. "We honor and applaud the hard work, talent, and persistence of our graduates as they begin to realize their unlimited potential," Edmonds CC President Dr. Jean Hernandez said.
