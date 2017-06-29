Diplomats: Watchdog concludes sarin w...

Diplomats: Watchdog concludes sarin was used in Syria attack

In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017, file photo, United Nations special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura is seen on a video screen as he listens to a Security council meeting on Syria at U.N. headquarters. An investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog has concluded that sarin or a sarin-like substance was used as a chemical weapon in an April 4 attack on a Syrian town that left more than 90 people dead, diplomats said Thursday.

