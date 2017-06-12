Daunting aid challenges as civilians flee Syria's Raqa
The battle to oust the Islamic State group from its stronghold of Raqa is creating daunting challenges for aid groups responding to the latest humanitarian crisis in the Syrian conflict. Tens of thousands of civilians have fled Raqa and its surroundings since the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces began its operation to capture the jihadist stronghold last year.
