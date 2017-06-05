Damascus: Armenia sends 40 tons of hu...

Damascus: Armenia sends 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Syrian people

Syrian Arab News Agency June 9, 2017 Friday Armenia sends 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Syrian people Damascus, SANA- Armenian Orthodox Diocese of Damascus received on Friday a new batch of aid, including 40 tons of relief and food items, provided by the Armenian people and government to the Syrian people. In a statement to SANA, Armenian Ambassador in Damascus Arshak Poladian said that the aid "came under the directives of the President of the Republic of Armenia and presented by the Armenian people," noting that this batch is the third in 2017.

