Damascus-allied militia advances into Deir al-Zor province - Syrian Observatory

An Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighting alongside Syrian government forces against Islamic State advanced into Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor province on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported. The advance led by Harakat al-Nujaba drove Islamic State fighters further back into their stronghold province of Deir al-Zor.

Chicago, IL

