Concert for Marawi all set on Independence Day

A CONCERT for a cause dubbed as "One Love One Mindanao Help Marawi" is set to take the stage on Monday, June 12 at Rizal Park in time for the celebration of Independence Day to gather any form of donation to assist the affected residents of the close to three weeks armed conflict in Marawi City. Hope Hernandez, one of the organizers of the concert, invited the public to take part of the initiative that seeks to collect in-kind donations to be delivered to the evacuees as well as those who are trapped in the armed encounter between the government troops and Maute Group who pledge allegiance with the Islamic State of the Iraq and Syria .

