Concert for Marawi all set on Indepen...

Concert for Marawi all set on Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

A CONCERT for a cause dubbed as "One Love One Mindanao Help Marawi" is set to take the stage on Monday, June 12 at Rizal Park in time for the celebration of Independence Day to gather any form of donation to assist the affected residents of the close to three weeks armed conflict in Marawi City. Hope Hernandez, one of the organizers of the concert, invited the public to take part of the initiative that seeks to collect in-kind donations to be delivered to the evacuees as well as those who are trapped in the armed encounter between the government troops and Maute Group who pledge allegiance with the Islamic State of the Iraq and Syria .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 281,667,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC