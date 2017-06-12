Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIS in Iraq, Syria

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 37 strikes consisting of 65 engagements, U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes destroyed five ISIS oil tanks, three ISIS wellheads, a tactical vehicle and an ISIS tank.

