Coalition airstrikes, PYD/PKK kill 45 in Syria's Raqqah

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 45 civilians have been killed in airstrikes carried out by a U.S.-led coalition and attacks by the PYD/PKK terrorist group in Syria's northern city of Raqqah, Anadolu reported. Raqqah locals told Anadolu Agency that the city's western Mashlab district had been hit Thursday by more than 20 coalition airstrikes in which white phosphorus was used.

