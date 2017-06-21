Clashes renew in Syria's Damascus after weeks of lull

Clashes have been gaining momentum in east of Syria's capital Damascus and the the Syrian army was responding with airstrikes and possibly a ground military operation, sources told Xinhua Wednesday. Both neighborhoods have witnessed the rebel evacuation toward rebel-held areas in Idlib province, leaving the eastern rim of Damascus, known as the Eastern Ghouta, in the hands of several rebel groups, some included in the de-escalation zones' deal while others not.

