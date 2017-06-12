Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 - Syrian Arab Republic
A circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 outbreak has been confirmed in the Deir Al Zour Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic. There is evidence of genetic linkage among three isolates of type-2 vaccine-derived polioviruses isolated in the stool specimens of two acute flaccid paralysis cases with dates of onset of paralysis on 5 March and 6 May 2017, and the contact specimen of an AFP case collected on 17 April 2017.
