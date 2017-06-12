Circulating vaccine-derived polioviru...

Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 - Syrian Arab Republic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: World Health Organization

A circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 outbreak has been confirmed in the Deir Al Zour Governorate of the Syrian Arab Republic. There is evidence of genetic linkage among three isolates of type-2 vaccine-derived polioviruses isolated in the stool specimens of two acute flaccid paralysis cases with dates of onset of paralysis on 5 March and 6 May 2017, and the contact specimen of an AFP case collected on 17 April 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Health Organization.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC