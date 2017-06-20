Children play on top of a bullet-ridd...

Children play on top of a bullet-riddled building in Gaza - " Photo credit UN - " Shareef Sarhan

16 hrs ago

According to UNICEF's "Humanitarian Action for Children 2016," around 250 million children live in countries and areas affected by conflict. These children are in need for protection from violations perpetrated against them in such chaotic environments.

