Behind the News - June 2016
On May 13, a 57-year-old Jordanian citizen, in Israel with a tourist group, stabbed an Israeli police officer who, despite his wounds, managed to shoot his assailant dead. The Jordanian Information Minister blamed Israel for the Jordanian's death, calling it a "heinous crime", saying that Israel "bears responsibility" for causing the Jordanian citizen's "martyrdom", and making no mention of the initial stabbing attack.
