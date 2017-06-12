Behind the News - June 2016

Behind the News - June 2016

5 hrs ago Read more: Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council

On May 13, a 57-year-old Jordanian citizen, in Israel with a tourist group, stabbed an Israeli police officer who, despite his wounds, managed to shoot his assailant dead. The Jordanian Information Minister blamed Israel for the Jordanian's death, calling it a "heinous crime", saying that Israel "bears responsibility" for causing the Jordanian citizen's "martyrdom", and making no mention of the initial stabbing attack.

Chicago, IL

