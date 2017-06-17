Battle for Raqqah: Syrian civil war m...

Battle for Raqqah: Syrian civil war mutates

With multiple flashpoints popping up, the Syrian civil war has reached the critical mass to spark a regional chain reaction. In the north, while the U.S.-led campaign is pushing for Raqqah, the regime is also approaching to the town with its elite offensive units.

