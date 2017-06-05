At remote desert garrison in Syria, a...

At remote desert garrison in Syria, a US-Iranian confrontation is brewing

The Tanf garrison used by the US coalition to train militias to fight ISIS sits on a highway Iran would like to control for its strategic advantage. Forces are gathering and shots have been fired as fundamental interests clash.

Chicago, IL

