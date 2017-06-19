Astana hopes US pay attention to calm the situation in Syria
ASTANA_ June 24 2017:Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov expressed hope Saturday that observers participating in the intra-Syrian talks in Astana, including the United States, would pay due attention to the establishment of de-escalation zones in the country. The minister stressed that the United States' participation at the level of the assistant secretary of state in the talks held in Astana in May showed "the commitment of the new US administration to this process," Sputnik reported.
