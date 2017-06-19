Armenian Ambassador Meets with Speake...

Armenian Ambassador Meets with Speaker of the Syria's Parliament

On June 21, the Speaker of the People's Assembly of the Syrian Arab Republic Hadiyeh Abbas affirmed the importance of strengthening the relations between Syria and Armenia and the need to promote them in order to best serve the interest of the two countries. Armenia's Ambassador to Syria Arshak Poladian met with the speaker as well as members of the Syrian-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Association, which is headed by Nora Arissian Armenia's Ambassador to Syria Arshak Poladian met with the speaker as well as members of the Syrian-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Association, which is headed by Nora Arissian, reported Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

