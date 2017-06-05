Armenia Sends More Relief Aid To Syria
The Armenian Defense Ministry said a Russian transport plane delivered foodstuffs, clothing and other aid from Yerevan to a Russian airbase near the northwestern Syrian city of Latakia on Wednesday and Thursday. A ministry statement said the aid will be distributed to "needy families" in Latakia, Damascus, Aleppo and other Syrian cities.
