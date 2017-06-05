Armenia Sends More Relief Aid To Syria

Armenia Sends More Relief Aid To Syria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Armenian Liberty

The Armenian Defense Ministry said a Russian transport plane delivered foodstuffs, clothing and other aid from Yerevan to a Russian airbase near the northwestern Syrian city of Latakia on Wednesday and Thursday. A ministry statement said the aid will be distributed to "needy families" in Latakia, Damascus, Aleppo and other Syrian cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Wed DENG 121,930
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,649 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC