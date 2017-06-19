Aid trucks bring "humanitarian breakt...

Aid trucks bring "humanitarian breakthrough" to Syria's Qamishli - U.N.

Read more: Reuters

Food aid has reached Syria's Kurdish-dominated city of Qamishli by road for the first time in two years in a "humanitarian breakthrough" that will increase support for tens of thousands of families, the United Nations said on Thursday. Although Qamishli lies on the Turkish border, the crossing is closed and the U.N. aid effort in northeastern Syria has relied on airlifts from Damascus to Qamishli since July 2016.

Chicago, IL

