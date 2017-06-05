After warnings, U.S. wages new strike...

After warnings, U.S. wages new strike on pro-Syria government forces

Tuesday Read more: Reuters

The United States launched an air strike on Tuesday against Iranian-backed fighters it said posed a threat to U.S. and U.S.-backed forces in southern Syria, in a new escalation of tensions between Washington and troops supporting Damascus. The Pentagon, which has sought to stay out of Syria's civil war to instead focus its firepower on Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, carried out a similar strike on May 18 that was denounced by Damascus.

