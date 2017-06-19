Activists say Turkey bolsters its troops in northern Syria

Turkey bolstered its ground forces in northern Syria in a possible lead-up to renewed battles between the Turkish military and local Kurdish forces, a monitoring group and a Syrian opposition commander said Wednesday. According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the civil war through a network of activists on the ground, Ankara deployed a column of armored vehicles to the Syrian towns of Azaz and Marea.

