5 reasons why Nasrallah's threat to u...

5 reasons why Nasrallah's threat to use Iraq and Iran fighters against Israel is alarming

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Supporters of Hassan Nasrallah listen to the Hezbollah leader via a screen during a rally marking the 10th anniversary of the end of the 2006 war with Israel, in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, August 13. In a startling revelation on Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the next war with Israel could see thousands of Shi'ite militia fighters join forces with Hezbollah to fight Israel. "This could open the way for thousands, even hundreds of thousands of fighters from all over the Arab and Islamic world to participate from Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan," he said in a television speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,577 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC