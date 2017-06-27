42 prisoners said killed in US-led ra...

42 prisoners said killed in US-led raids on IS prison in Syria

2017-06-27

Illustrative: Smoke billows following a reported air strike in the rebel-held parts of the Jobar district, on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, on June 21, 2017. US-led coalition air strikes on a jail run by the Islamic State terror group in eastern Syria killed at least 57 people, including 42 prisoners, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

