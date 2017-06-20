200,000 People flee Raqqa as Syrian Forces Plan Assault

Displaced Syrians, who fled the countryside surrounding the Islamic State group stronghold of Raqqa, arriving at a temporary camp in the village of Ain Issa Around 200,000 people have fled Daesh "the Islamic State" stronghold of Raqqa, as US-backed Syrian forces prepare for an assault on the city. US Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the refugees were moving into camps and built-up settlements nearby.

