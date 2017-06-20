200,000 People flee Raqqa as Syrian F...

200,000 People flee Raqqa as Syrian Forces Plan Assault

Displaced Syrians, who fled the countryside surrounding the Islamic State group stronghold of Raqqa, arriving at a temporary camp in the village of Ain Issa Around 200,000 people have fled Daesh "the Islamic State" stronghold of Raqqa, as US-backed Syrian forces prepare for an assault on the city. US Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the refugees were moving into camps and built-up settlements nearby.

