1/2 of World's Civilian War Deaths we...

1/2 of World's Civilian War Deaths were in Syria, Iraq & Yemen during past Half-Decade

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

Between 2010 and 2015, nearly half of all civilian war deaths worldwide occurred in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, a major independent, neutral organisation ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of war and armed violence informs. According to a new report 'I Saw My City Die' by the International Committee of the Red Cross , five times more civilians die in offensives carried out in cities than in other battles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Mon the truth hurts 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC