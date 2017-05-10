Will America Partition Syria?

Will America Partition Syria?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The American Conservative

Despite the rhetoric of most U.S. policymakers, one might conclude that the conflict in Syria is about establishing freedom and democracy in the Levantine state. But no genuine aspiration for democracy ever came from a line-up of allies that , Qatar, and Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,924
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC