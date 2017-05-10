Water crisis worsens situation of Palestinians in Syria
GAZA CITY, Palestine: The health situation of Palestinian refugees in war-torn Syria has been exacerbated by an acute water crisis, a London-based NGO said. Water supplies to the Palestinian refugee camp in the southwestern Daraa city have been cut off for more than 1,122 days running, the Action Group for Palestinians in Syria said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,924
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC