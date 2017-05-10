Water crisis worsens situation of Pal...

Water crisis worsens situation of Palestinians in Syria

GAZA CITY, Palestine: The health situation of Palestinian refugees in war-torn Syria has been exacerbated by an acute water crisis, a London-based NGO said. Water supplies to the Palestinian refugee camp in the southwestern Daraa city have been cut off for more than 1,122 days running, the Action Group for Palestinians in Syria said in a statement.

