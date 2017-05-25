Venezuela Secretly Plotted to Sell Ba...

Venezuela Secretly Plotted to Sell Banned Syrian Oil to the U.S.

14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Syria and Venezuela plotted in recent years to evade international sanctions on Syria through a secret deal to transport its crude oil through Russia to the Caribbean. The previously undisclosed plan aimed to sell Syrian oil at a big discount to Venezuela through a Russian shell company, which would send it to Aruba for refining and distribution to gas stations in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to dozens of emails, documents and interviews.

Chicago, IL

